The gig economy has made it easy and fast to order food, groceries, or a ride. But Amazon, Instacart and DoorDash have recently come under fire for using customer tips as part of their drivers’ salaries. That means the more a driver is tipped, the less the company itself contributes to their paycheck.
Some companies use drivers' tips to reduce base pay
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer