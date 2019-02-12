DONATE!

Some companies use drivers' tips to reduce base pay

A delivery truck from Amazon Fresh.

A delivery truck from Amazon Fresh. Photo credit: Visitor7 [CC BY-SA 3.0], from Wikimedia Commons

The gig economy has made it easy and fast to order food, groceries, or a ride. But Amazon, Instacart and DoorDash have recently come under fire for using customer tips as part of their drivers’ salaries. That means the more a driver is tipped, the less the company itself contributes to their paycheck.

