There's one inevitable question for married couples: When are you going to have a baby? Sociologist Amy Blackstone and her husband are among those are opting out of parenthood. Her new book is “Childfree by Choice." She says, "We will all be better off when we come to understand and respect all people's choices about family."
The case for being childfree
