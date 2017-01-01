The Executive Assistant serves as primary source of administrative and special project support to the President and VP of Operations. To be successful in this role, you’ll need to be hyper-organized to manage the details of high-level and cross-functional projects and be comfortable communicating professionally with employees, board members, and outside contacts.

What You’ll Do

• Manage complex calendar for President and provide back-up support for calendars of the senior management team

• Oversee logistics and details for board and committee meetings, including the development of materials, agendas, presentations, binders, nametags, and catering needs

• Make travel arrangements and prepare expense reports for President and senior management team

• In the absence of the President, take initiative and work with senior management team to process, route or see that appropriate action is taken on matters that require immediate attention

• Assist in communications projects for board relations, including holiday cards, stewardship gifts, a selection of invitations, annual report list production, creation of the board member notebook, drafting of briefings, meeting announcements, committee meeting minutes, and other communications with Board members

• Work on special projects and assignments on an as needed basis for the President and senior management team



What You Bring to KCRW

• At least 2 to 4 years of administrative work or transferable experience; previous experience as an Executive Assistant is a huge plus!

• Demonstrated ability to use independent judgment, take initiative, and follow up with key stakeholders to see projects through to completion

• A friendly yet professional presence and ability to effectively communicate with a wide range of individuals, both within KCRW and externally

• Ideally, on-the-job experience in a media, marketing, business development or fundraising environment

• Experience with basic budgeting

• Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, Google for Business, and some familiarity with database management and/or document management software

• Ability to work flexible hours as needed

• A willing spirit and enthusiasm to undertake any task required to accomplish the work of the President and the mission of KCRW.

To Apply: email your resume and a cover letter to ashley.maddox@kcrw.org.