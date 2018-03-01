Video Producer
KCRW is looking for a creative, collaborative, and well organized Video Content Producer to help us grow as we continue to evolve into a multi-platform media and culture hub for fans of independent music, news and culture to connect, share and learn about new events and ideas.
Reporting to the Director of Digital Content, the video producer will manage all aspects of KCRW’s video production from pre to post.
You will work closely with KCRW’s social media team and show producers to produce and direct live streams, as well as create narrative and promotional content for social channels. The producer will also manage all video assets and upload content to KCRW’s website and video channels.
You’re a self-starter who thinks creatively and is always pitching new ideas that can help KCRW grow and engage its audience. You thrive in a collaborative environment, but can also get an edit done on deadline.
Responsibilities:
-
Produce, shoot and edit KCRW music video content including Morning Becomes Eclectic sessions, singles, and promos
-
Work closely with KCRW’s Digital Content team to develop pitches and visual ideas that help tell KCRW’s stories for a social media audience
-
Operate cameras in the studio and in the field
-
Manage a team of camera operators and part-time video producers
-
Manage KCRW video hardware (cameras, lenses, cards, tripods, cables, VR rigs)
-
Manage video, photo, and audio assets and archives
-
Upload content to KCRW channels, including YouTube, Ooyala, VuHaus
-
Coordinate with third-party video producers to create and distribute content
Qualifications:
-
3+ years working in video production
-
Experience with Adobe Premiere and After Effects
-
Excitement about social media and social video
-
Passionate about learning new industry tools
-
Tricaster experience is a plus as is experience shooting live music
Please send your cover letter, resume and links to your work to tyler.boudreaux@kcrw.org with “Video Producer” in the subject.