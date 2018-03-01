Video Producer



KCRW is looking for a creative, collaborative, and well organized Video Content Producer to help us grow as we continue to evolve into a multi-platform media and culture hub for fans of independent music, news and culture to connect, share and learn about new events and ideas.

Reporting to the Director of Digital Content, the video producer will manage all aspects of KCRW’s video production from pre to post.

You will work closely with KCRW’s social media team and show producers to produce and direct live streams, as well as create narrative and promotional content for social channels. The producer will also manage all video assets and upload content to KCRW’s website and video channels.

You’re a self-starter who thinks creatively and is always pitching new ideas that can help KCRW grow and engage its audience. You thrive in a collaborative environment, but can also get an edit done on deadline.

Responsibilities:

Produce, shoot and edit KCRW music video content including Morning Becomes Eclectic sessions, singles, and promos

Work closely with KCRW’s Digital Content team to develop pitches and visual ideas that help tell KCRW’s stories for a social media audience

Operate cameras in the studio and in the field

Manage a team of camera operators and part-time video producers

Manage KCRW video hardware (cameras, lenses, cards, tripods, cables, VR rigs)

Manage video, photo, and audio assets and archives

Upload content to KCRW channels, including YouTube, Ooyala, VuHaus

Coordinate with third-party video producers to create and distribute content

Qualifications:

3+ years working in video production

Experience with Adobe Premiere and After Effects

Excitement about social media and social video

Passionate about learning new industry tools

Tricaster experience is a plus as is experience shooting live music

Please send your cover letter, resume and links to your work to tyler.boudreaux@kcrw.org with “Video Producer” in the subject.