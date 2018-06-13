Listening powered by Apple Music & Spotify
Connect your Apple Music or Spotify account so you can play and save songs you hear on-air without leaving the app.
Pause live radio
Life getting in the way? Now you can pause and resume live radio.
Discover the latest from KCRW
Top tracks, trending stories, and latest episodes are now just a click away with new Music and Podcast discover tabs.
Custom feed of shows & music
Podcast fans unite! Add your favorite KCRW shows to your custom feed and never miss a new episode.
Be your own DJ
Save and play the songs you hear on-air directly from the KCRW app using Apple Music or Spotify.
Benefits all around you
Your Fringe Benefits card, interactive map and directory are now on your phone, so you can lose the card and keep the benefits.