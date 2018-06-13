ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

The New KCRW App

KCRW

Where You Are

badge-app-store.png badge-google-play-monochrome.png
hand-phone.png
bg-hand.pngbg-wave.pngbg-wheel.pngbg-window.png
icon-headphones.png

Listening powered by Apple Music & Spotify

Connect your Apple Music or Spotify account so you can play and save songs you hear on-air without leaving the app.

screen_spotify.png
icon-tower.png

Pause live radio

Life getting in the way? Now you can pause and resume live radio.

screen_live-radio.png
icon-podcast.png

Discover the latest from KCRW

Top tracks, trending stories, and latest episodes are now just a click away with new Music and Podcast discover tabs.

screen_discover-podcasts.png
icon-feed.png

Custom feed of shows & music

Podcast fans unite! Add your favorite KCRW shows to your custom feed and never miss a new episode.

screen_feed.png
icon-plus.png

Be your own DJ

Save and play the songs you hear on-air directly from the KCRW app using Apple Music or Spotify.

screen_my-songs.png
icon-card.png

Benefits all around you

Your Fringe Benefits card, interactive map and directory are now on your phone, so you can lose the card and keep the benefits.

screen_members.png
Download the app
badge-app-store.png badge-google-play-monochrome.png
hand-point-movement.pnghand-point.png
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed