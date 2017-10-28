October 21st marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Birks ("Dizzy") Gillespie, an innovator of giant proportion who, along with Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, led a musical revolution called bebop that still reverberates. We'll celebrate his centennial with Dizzy's tunes as performed by others, but with a healthy dose of Dizzy's own compositions.
Photo credit: Roland Godefroy
Dizzy Gillespie Tribute (part 2)
Bo Leibowitz
Dizzy Gillespie Tribute (part 1) October 21st marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Birks ("Dizzy") Gillespie, an innovator of giant proportion who, along with Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, led a musical revolution called bebop that still reverberates. We'll celebrate his centennial this weekend (10/21) and next (10/28) on Strictly Jazz, with the first show concentrating, but not limited to, his formative years.
