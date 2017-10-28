ON AIR
Dizzy Gillespie Tribute (part 2)

October 21st marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Birks ("Dizzy") Gillespie, an innovator of giant proportion who, along with Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, led a musical revolution called bebop that still reverberates. We'll celebrate his centennial with Dizzy's tunes as performed by others, but with a healthy dose of Dizzy's own compositions.

Oct 28, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

October 21st marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Birks ("Dizzy") Gillespie, an innovator of giant proportion who, along with Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk, led a musical revolution called bebop that still reverberates. We'll celebrate his centennial with Dizzy's tunes as performed by others, but with a healthy dose of Dizzy's own compositions.

Photo credit: Roland Godefroy

Host:
Bo Leibowitz

