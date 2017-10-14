Thelonious Monk Tribute (part 2)

Thelonious Sphere Monk -- yes, that's his given name, though his middle name is a corruption of "Speer" from bygone generations (he would often say it shows he wasn't a square) -- was born on October 10th, 1917. To celebrate his centennial, we'll be devoting six hours over two shows to Monk's music.





Although he admired Teddy Wilson and Duke Elliington, as well as the stride piano players he heard growing up in the San Juan Hill district of Manhattan, he also became a moving force in the bebop revolution of the early-mid '40s when he was the house pianist at Minton's Playhouse, a Harlem after hours club that served as an incubator for the new music forged by Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie.