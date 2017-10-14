Please join me for Strictly Jazz to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of a true American genius.
Thelonious Monk Tribute (part 2)
A showcase of Monk's extensive discography on Blue Note, Riverside and Columbia records.
Bo Leibowitz
