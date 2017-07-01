In this episode of Find, Share, Rewind; DJ Shadow showcases an exclusive mix of new beats, unheard rap demos, and a spectacular segment channeling space travel through songs of the 60’s and ‘70’s. Finally, Shadow presents a Legend's Tribute to musical maverick Trevor Horn. Best known for his work with Art of Noise, Malcolm McLaren, and English rock band Yes. Horn’s influence is so undeniable that he has been called "The Man Who Invented the Eighties.”

Find, Share, Rewind airs exclusively on KCRW at 10pm, every first Saturday of the month.To submit music for DJ Shadow to consider for Find, Share, Rewind, email findsharerewind@kcrw.org.

Producers:

Stephanie Barbosa

