DONATE!

Episode 4

Bay Area groundbreaker DJ Shadow brings his innovative style to an exclusive monthly music residency on KCRW. In Find, Share, Rewind; Shadow guides listeners through decades of genre-bending musical evolution.

Jul 01, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

In this episode of Find, Share, Rewind; DJ Shadow showcases an exclusive mix of new beats, unheard rap demos, and a spectacular segment channeling space travel through songs of the 60’s and ‘70’s. Finally, Shadow presents a Legend's Tribute to musical maverick Trevor Horn. Best known for his work with Art of Noise, Malcolm McLaren, and English rock band Yes. Horn’s influence is so undeniable that he has been called "The Man Who Invented the Eighties.”

Find, Share, Rewind airs exclusively on KCRW at 10pm, every first Saturday of the month.To submit music for DJ Shadow to consider for Find, Share, Rewind, email .

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

