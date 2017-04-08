Latest show

ON AIR
Bay Area groundbreaker DJ Shadow brings his innovative style to an exclusive monthly music residency show on KCRW. In Find, Share, Rewind, Shadow guides listeners through decades of genre-bending musical evolution.

Apr 08, 2017

Hailing from the Bay Area, DJ Shadow cemented himself as a hugely innovative DJ and producer with his seminal debut Endtroducing, an album that helped pave the way for DJs to move beyond beat-making for hip-hop tracks to become creators of music that stands on its own. In Find, Share, Rewind, Shadow puts the breadth of his musical exploration on full display, guiding listeners through decades of genre-bending musical evolution. Find, Share, Rewind airs exclusively on KCRW at 10pm on every first Saturday of the month.

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

