ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINS

Henry Rollins Hosts Seymour Stein

Fanatic! While you may very well be at Coachella, we will be live in the studio with Mr. Seymour Stein, of Sire Records fame. He’s got stories and we’ve got the music. If you can’t catch us live, then please try to check us out later. It’s going to be a great one.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 16, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Seymour Stein started his storied career in the music business as a clerk for Billboard in 1958, when he was just a teenager. He went on to start Sire Records and signed everyone from The Ramones and Madonna to Depeche Mode and Talking Heads. He'll take a look back and share stories and song selections with host Henry Rollins.

Fanatic! While you may very well be at Coachella, we will be live in the studio with Mr. Seymour Stein, of Sire Records fame. He’s got stories and we’ve got the music. If you can’t catch us live, then please try to check us out later. It’s going to be a great one.

If you are heading to the desert, have a great time.

Stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi


Seymour Stein and host Henry Rollins (photo courtesy of Mandy Stein)

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE