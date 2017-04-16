Henry Rollins Hosts Seymour Stein

Seymour Stein started his storied career in the music business as a clerk for Billboard in 1958, when he was just a teenager. He went on to start Sire Records and signed everyone from The Ramones and Madonna to Depeche Mode and Talking Heads. He'll take a look back and share stories and song selections with host Henry Rollins.

Fanatic! While you may very well be at Coachella, we will be live in the studio with Mr. Seymour Stein, of Sire Records fame. He’s got stories and we’ve got the music. If you can’t catch us live, then please try to check us out later. It’s going to be a great one.

If you are heading to the desert, have a great time.

Stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi



Seymour Stein and host Henry Rollins (photo courtesy of Mandy Stein)