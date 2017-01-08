KCRW Broadcast 406

Fanatic! It is David Bowie’s birthday. I thought this was a great opportunity to listen to a lot of Mr. B’s amazing music. You might remember, we did a show kinda sorta like this last year. I pulled out that track list and did my best to not repeat.

I am no expert on the great man’s music, I am just a fan, so this is not some expertly curated overview of the entire catalog. I don’t think a mere two hours would be enough time to afford such a thing, so instead of that, what we have here is a cool David Bowie mix tape that we hope you enjoy.

I am on the bus, in Canada, on the way from Kelowna to Vancouver. The cold is incredible. A few shows from now, I will be in Florida. So for now, we are layered up but we will be shedding soon as we head south.

We hope you enjoy this slim slice of one of the greatest recorded catalogs ever. Perhaps this will inspire you to get some of these records on LP. Some of the best listening you’ll ever do, Fanatic.

Have a great, music filled week, and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Hour 1

01. David Bowie – Blackstar / Blackstar

02. David Bowie – Changes (mono single version) / single

03. David Bowie – Breaking Glass / Low

04. David Bowie - She Shook Me Cold / The Man Who Sold the World

05. David Bowie – Up the Hill Backwards / Scary Monsters

06. David Bowie - The Secret Life Of Arabia / Heroes

07. David Bowie - Look Back In Anger / single edit Lodger

08. David Bowie - TVC15 (single edit)

09. David Bowie - I’ve Been Waiting For You / Heathen

10. David Bowie - A New Career In A New Town / Low

11. David Bowie – Star / Ziggy Stardust

12. David Bowie - Station To Station / Station To Station

Hour 2

01. David Bowie - Fame (single mix) / single

02. David Bowie - Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) (radio edit)

03. David Bowie – Ashes to Ashes (single edit)

04. David Bowie - Cactus / Heathen

05. David Bowie - So She (extra track on CD version) / The Next Day

06. David Bowie - V-2 Schneider / Heroes

07. David Bowie - Oh! You Pretty Things / Hunky Dory

08. David Bowie - Ziggy Stardust / Ziggy Stardust

09. David Bowie – Be My Wife / Low

10. David Bowie – Word on a Wong (single edit) / single

11. David Bowie – Lady Stardust (alt.) / Ziggy Stardust

12. David Bowie – Black Country Rock / The Man Who Sold the World

13. David Bowie - Suffragette City / Bowie At The Beeb

14. David Bowie - Cat People (Putting Out Fire) / single

15. David Bowie - Teenage Wildlife / Vampires of Human Flesh