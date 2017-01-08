KCRW Broadcast 406

Fanatic! It is David Bowie’s birthday. I thought this was a great opportunity to listen to a lot of Mr. B’s amazing music. You might remember, we did a show kinda sorta like this last year. I pulled out that track list and did my best to not repeat.
I am no expert on the great man’s music, I am just a fan, so this is not some expertly curated overview of the entire catalog. I don’t think a mere two hours would be enough time to afford such a thing, so instead of that, what we have here is a cool David Bowie mix tape that we hope you enjoy.
I am on the bus, in Canada, on the way from Kelowna to Vancouver. The cold is incredible. A few shows from now, I will be in Florida. So for now, we are layered up but we will be shedding soon as we head south.
We hope you enjoy this slim slice of one of the greatest recorded catalogs ever. Perhaps this will inspire you to get some of these records on LP. Some of the best listening you’ll ever do, Fanatic.
Have a great, music filled week, and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins
Hour 1
01. David Bowie – Blackstar / Blackstar
02. David Bowie – Changes (mono single version) / single
03. David Bowie – Breaking Glass / Low
04. David Bowie - She Shook Me Cold / The Man Who Sold the World
05. David Bowie – Up the Hill Backwards / Scary Monsters
06. David Bowie - The Secret Life Of Arabia / Heroes
07. David Bowie - Look Back In Anger / single edit Lodger
08. David Bowie - TVC15 (single edit)
09. David Bowie - I’ve Been Waiting For You / Heathen
10. David Bowie - A New Career In A New Town / Low
11. David Bowie – Star / Ziggy Stardust
12. David Bowie - Station To Station / Station To Station
Hour 2
01. David Bowie - Fame (single mix) / single
02. David Bowie - Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) (radio edit)
03. David Bowie – Ashes to Ashes (single edit)
04. David Bowie - Cactus / Heathen
05. David Bowie - So She (extra track on CD version) / The Next Day
06. David Bowie - V-2 Schneider / Heroes
07. David Bowie - Oh! You Pretty Things / Hunky Dory
08. David Bowie - Ziggy Stardust / Ziggy Stardust
09. David Bowie – Be My Wife / Low
10. David Bowie – Word on a Wong (single edit) / single
11. David Bowie – Lady Stardust (alt.) / Ziggy Stardust
12. David Bowie – Black Country Rock / The Man Who Sold the World
13. David Bowie - Suffragette City / Bowie At The Beeb
14. David Bowie - Cat People (Putting Out Fire) / single
15. David Bowie - Teenage Wildlife / Vampires of Human Flesh