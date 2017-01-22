KCRW Broadcast 408

Fanatic! We are starting on a long journey that will be a lot of things, boring will probably not be one of them. Music now more than ever.

We have another great show for you this evening. Very excited about what is to release wise this year. I have heard at least two records that I am not at liberty to talk about but will be out soon that we will be featuring on the show as soon as we have been given the clearance.

Get ready for a great Record Store Day single that Larry from In the Red and I have put together. SO COOL.

There is a band I found out about last year called Red Red Krovvy. They are Australian and really good. They sent via Julia Wilson over at Rice is Nice Records, their new album with permission to start playing it. So, in hour 2, we do. The show great start to finish.

If you happen to read these notes before Sunday, I am yet again, subbing for Iggy on his BBC Radio 6 show this Friday. I think it will be day time in USA when it goes out. You can find the show notes via my site or on my company’s Facebook page. Lisa posted them today.

Earlier today, I opened a box of records I bought as a lot sale from a vendor in Morocco. Can’t wait to hear this stuff. I don’t know a single person on any of the records but they looked too interesting not to check out. I’ll let you know how I go.

As I write this, I am in the back of a car, returning from NAMM, where I just spoke to people who work at Shure Microphone. I have been off tour less than 48 hours. I am sure this won’t surprise you but this weekend, damn, am I going to listen to a lot of music. I have been jamming the tunes since I walked in on Monday. Stoked for the weekend!!!

2017: You, me, Engineer X, Engineer Am-Rock and a whole lot of music. I do believe we will get through.

Go analog and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins

Hour 1

01. Public Enemy - Welcome To The Terrordome / Fear Of A Black Planet

02. Scott Walker – Next / Scott 2

03. Roxy Music - Virginia Plain / Roxy Music

04. The Jesus & Mary Chain - Upside Down / The Power of Negative Thinking

05. Grace Lee & The Stylers - Why Are You Not Smiling? / Singapore A-Go-Go

06. Slug Guts - Cold Bones / Howlin’ Gang

07. XYZ - I’m One / XYZ

08. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – 222 / Haunted Head

09. Jah Stitch - Ragga Muffin Style / Original Ragga Muffin (1975 -77)

10. Tired Lion - I Don’t Think You Like Me / Rice Is Nice Mixtape Vol. 03

11. These Are Powers - Parallel Shores / All Aboard Future

12. The Birthday Party - Bully Bones / Peel Sessions

13. Mark Robinson – Awake / The BJ Rubin Show: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

14. Van Halen - Atomic Punk / Van Halen

15. Wand - M.E. / Golem

16. Thee Oh Sees - Nervous Tech (Nah John) / An Odd Entrances

Hour 2

01. Voigt/465 - A Welcome Mystery / One Faint Deluded Smile

02. Red Red Krovvy - Decrepit City / New album

03. CFM - The Stooge / 7”

04. The Stooges - TV Eye Take 7 / Fun House Sessions

05. Walter Steding - Subterranean Escape / Walter Steding

06. Dinosaur Jr. - Be A Part / Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not

07. Günter Schickert - Schwarz voll Weiß / Kinder in der Wildnis

08. Holland - Your Sycophants / Love Fluxus

09. The Sods - Military Madness / single

10. Y Pants - Beautiful Food / Y Pants

11. Ashtray Navigations - Fleetwoodmac Shoes / Machine Cookin

12. Grisen Skriker - Ett Tusen Punks / Skrikers EP’s + 4 låtar til

13. David Bowie - Always Crashing In The Same Car / Low

14. The Fall - The Aphid / Cerebral Caustic

15. Joy Division - These Days / Substance

16. Black Sabbath - Into the Void / Master of Reality