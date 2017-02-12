KCRW Broadcast 411

Fanatic! Another week, another great show. We have more from the new Meatbodies album as well as more new Ty Segall. Also, new music from our sonic allies Zig Zags starts off our second hour.
Here is the information that I did not have at hand to tell you more about track three in our first hour. I thought I had the CD right next to me but I was wrong. If you want to know more about the Community 4 CD, here you go: https://roughskiesrecords.bandcamp.com/album/community-4-a-compilation-of-hobart-music
There are two new releases on Castle Face. I bought them but have not heard them yet. I when they arrive, I will put them into the show as soon as I can. https://www.castlefacerecords.com
I just got a download of the new Spectres album from the band and will get a new track into next week’s show. That’s a cool band.
Remember that records don’t play themselves, so listen often and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. Funkadelic - Super Stupid / Maggot Brain
02. Soccer Team - World Series Apathy / 3 Song 7”
03. Ewah & The Vision Of Paradise - Walk The Night / Community 4
04. Motörhead(We Are) The Road Crew / All the Aces
05. Meatbodies - Haunted History / Alice
06. Ty Segall - Thank You Mr. K / S/T
07. Ata Ebtakar aka Sote - Pictures Of A Whisper / Persian Electronic Music
08. Ausmuteants – Stuck / Band of the Future
09. Public Enemy - Prophets of Rage / It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
10. Black Sabbath – Paranoid / Paranoid 2:52
11. The Pagans - Dead End America / Shit Street
12. Bad Brains - Pay to Cum / Black Dots
13. Dillinger - King of the Road / Bionic Dread
14. Red Cross - Annette’s Got the Hits / Annette’s Got the Hits
15. Wurm - I’m Dead / single
16. The Stains - Sick and Crazy / Chunks
17. JJ Starr - Roll Call (w/ Lady T) / tape
Hour 2
01. Zig Zags - Riddle Of Steel / single
02. Martin Rev - Black Ice / To Live
03. Wolf Eyes - Laughing Tides / Undertow
04. Transelement - Marlyborne Rusk / Nouvelle Vague “Pocket Raindrops” Vol. 1
05. The Jesus & Mary Chain - Happy When It Rains / 21 Singles
06. Del Shannon - Move It On Over / Teenage Shutdown Vol. 01
07. The Damned - Teenage Dream / Tales From the Damned
08. Tim Presley – Clue / The Wink
09. Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band - I’m Bored / Gorilla
10. Charlie Hilton – Palana / Palana
11. Guerilla Toss - Multibeast TV / Eraser Stargazer
12. Clash - Brand New Cadillac / London Calling
13. Generation X - Shakin’ All Over / single
14. The Ramones - I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement / Ramones
15. Sugar Pie DeSanto - In The Basement, Part One / Down In The Basement
16. The Rezillos - Flying Saucer Attack / Can’t Stand the Rezillos
17. The Buzzcocks - Whatever Happened To…? / Singles Going Steady
18. Thee Oh Sees – Contraption / Live in San Francisco