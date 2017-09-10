KCRW Broadcast 441

Fanatic! I hope you enjoyed last week’s hangout with the Shepard Fairey. He’s local, we should try to get him to come back in sometime.

Last night, I had a chance to hear the new Chain and the Gang album Experimental Music. We get to start playing that one later in the month and we will.

We get a chance to go further into the new Rice Is Nice Mix Tape on this show and on this night, we will listen to my personal favorite track from it.

The LP version of Devo’s Recombo DNA is really cool and proving to be a worthwhile purchase. Way to go, Delaney at Fur for putting that out.

More new music from the Cravats album. It’s a great one. Here’s some info.

At the time of this writing, the Castle Face Records site says they’re still out of vinyl of the Oh Sees new album Orc. If you can’t find it there, it’s in the shops. A nice bone colored pressing out of the UK is really cool. Hopefully, Castle Face will get more of the record in soon. It’s really good.

Of course, Fanatic, from start to finish, another show, worried over until it begged to leave!

Next week, at the top of our second hour, we have tracks from two upcoming releases on the Upset! The Rhythm label that I am very happy about. A band called Gen Pop and another called The World. Been listening to the World record a few times over the last week and really liking it.

Due to the amount of inquiries, we asked Shepard Fairey’s team to send us a press release and image about his November event. We will post this again closer to the launch.

DAMAGED

“Damaged” is the forthcoming solo art exhibition from artist and provocateur Shepard Fairey. A nimble and prolific street artist, a skilled graphic artist, and a multifaceted fine artist, “Damaged” is the artist’s largest-ever solo show in Los Angeles.

Referencing Black Flag’s 1981 album “Damaged,” but inspired by a critical look at social issues that are currently in a state of crisis, Fairey’s latest body of work serves as a reflection on the damaged state of politics, media, human rights, the global approach to the environment, and more.

The exhibition opens in Los Angeles on November 11, 2017, and will showcase never-before-seen paintings, large scale sculptures, installations, etchings, retired stencils, a printed newspaper titled “The Damaged Times,” prints on wood and metal, and a display of various do-it-yourself tools of empowerment.

Dig the show and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Wire – Lowdown / Pink Flag

02. The Gun Club - Bill Bailey / Mother Juno

03. Agent Orange - Everything Turns Grey / the Posh Boy Story

04. Dee Dee King - German Kid / Standing in the Spotlight

05. The Meat Puppets - Tumblin’ Tumbleweeds / Meat Puppets

06. Moody Beach – Vanilla / Rice Is Nice Mixtape Vol. 04

07. The Birthday Party - Say a Spell / Mutiny EP

08. Joy Division – Isolation / Closer

09. Cabaret Voltaire - Silent Command / the Original Sound of Sheffield

10. Mattie May Thomas - Dangerous Blues / American Primitive Vol. II

11. Devo - Be Stiff / Recombo DNA

12. Cypress Hill - Break ‘Em Off Some (clean) / Black Sunday

13., The Killjoys – Naïve / Raw Records Singles Collection

14. The UK Subs – Kicks / Singles Collection

15. David Lynch - Crazy Clown Time / Crazy Clown Time

Hour 2

01. Oh Sees – Jettison / Orc

02. Pure Hell - I Feel Bad / Noise Addiction

03. Savages – Husbands / Silence Yourself

04. The Timetones - In My Heart / Times Square Records Part 1

05. Terry – Glory / Remember Terry

06. Vimarn Maeramit - Heoow Sabat / Thai Beat A Go-Go Vol. 03

07. The Fall – Groundsboy / New Facts Emerge

08. The Cravats – All U Bish Dumpers / Dustbin of Sound

09. John Coltrane - Like Sonny (take 2 incomplete) / Atlantic Recordings

10. Suicide - Creature Feature / First Rehearsal Tapes

11. Amanaz - Easy Street / Africa

12. Eater - No Brains / The Album

13. The Scientists - Solid Gold Hell / Tales From the Australian Underground

14. Boris - Evil Perspective / Dear