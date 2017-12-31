KCRW Broadcast 457

You very well may have plans other than listening to a radio show on this date. However, if that’s where you’ll be, here is a possible soundtrack.

I think 2018 is going to be memorable, to say the least.

As a favor to me, please watch this short film by Yannis Meys.

It’s a few minutes and very good.

Celebrate carefully and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Trouble Funk - Part A / Straight Up Funk Go Go Style

02. Public Enemy - Brothers Gonna Work It Out / Fear Of A Black Planet

03. James Brown - Give It Up or Turn It Loose / Revolution Of The Mind

04. Bootsy’s Rubber Band - Bootzilla / Live In Louisville 1978

05. Curtis Mayfield - Keep On Trippin’ / Back To The World

06. Betty Davis - Git In There / They Say I’m Different

07. Trouble Funk - Part B / Straight Up Funk Go Go Style

Hour 2

01. Trouble Funk Part C / Straight Up Funk Go Go Style

02. Disco Tex & The Sex-O-Lettes Get Dancin’ / Pop Goes The 70’s

03. Hues Corporation - Rock The Boat / AM Gold 1974

04. George McCrae - Rock Your Baby / Disco Classics Vol. 2

05. Vicki Sue Robinson - Turn The Beat Around / Disco Classics

06. Van McCoy & The Soul City Symphony - The Hustle / The Disco Years Vol. 1

07. Wild Cherry - Play That Funky Music / single

08. Trouble Funk- Part D / Straight Up Funk Go Go Style