HENRY
ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 457

Fanatic! I don’t know if we’ve done a show like this before. I had this idea and pursued it. Hours later, after a couple of drafts, I played it back and thought it was good enough to present to you.

Dec 31, 2017

You very well may have plans other than listening to a radio show on this date. However, if that’s where you’ll be, here is a possible soundtrack.

I think 2018 is going to be memorable, to say the least.

As a favor to me, please watch this short film by Yannis Meys.
It’s a few minutes and very good.

Celebrate carefully and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1
01. Trouble Funk - Part A / Straight Up Funk Go Go Style
02. Public Enemy - Brothers Gonna Work It Out / Fear Of A Black Planet
03. James Brown - Give It Up or Turn It Loose / Revolution Of The Mind
04. Bootsy’s Rubber Band - Bootzilla / Live In Louisville 1978
05. Curtis Mayfield - Keep On Trippin’ / Back To The World
06. Betty Davis - Git In There / They Say I’m Different
07. Trouble Funk - Part B / Straight Up Funk Go Go Style

Hour 2
01. Trouble Funk Part C / Straight Up Funk Go Go Style
02. Disco Tex & The Sex-O-Lettes Get Dancin’ / Pop Goes The 70’s
03. Hues Corporation - Rock The Boat / AM Gold 1974
04. George McCrae - Rock Your Baby / Disco Classics Vol. 2
05. Vicki Sue Robinson - Turn The Beat Around / Disco Classics
06. Van McCoy & The Soul City Symphony - The Hustle / The Disco Years Vol. 1
07. Wild Cherry - Play That Funky Music / single
08. Trouble Funk- Part D / Straight Up Funk Go Go Style

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

