KCRW Broadcast 460

Only a week of shows left on this tour. Ugh. It’s ending too soon!

It’s been a great run so far. The weather has given us some challenges but all in all, it’s been really good.

As always, we’ve done our best to put together a show that’s worth your time. You know me, Fanatic, I always like our show!

The Escape-ism album is one of the best of 2017 and so we’re starting the show with it. We should be seeing some great releases in 2018 and we’ll be getting into them as soon as I get them. I’ll be in Australia next month, so I’ll be dragging back all the good music I can find from that and getting onto the show.

I hope you like the show. We next week’s broadcast ready to go. Until we are canned, we will go on and on!

Keep going to the record store and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Escape-ism - Walking In The Dark / Introduction To Escape-ism

02. Doctor Mix And The Remix - Out Of The Question / Wall Of Noise

03. The Scientists - Mini Mini Mini / new

04. Ty Segall Band – Death / Slaughterhouse

05. Dillinger - Bionic Dread / Bionic Dread

06. Blouse - No Shelter / Imperium

07. Joy Division - Digital / Substance 1977-1980

08. Ed Schrader's Music Beat - Weekend Train / Party Jail

09. Dave Graney & Claire Moore - I Need To Be Hot / Let's Get Tight

10. Parsnip - Seeing Red / single

11. Minor Threat - Seeing Red / First Demo

12. Insect Surfers - East West Highway / Datura Moon

13. Jay Reatard - Don't Let Him Come Back / Singles 06-07

14. Deutscher Kaiser - Halli Galli Tanzt Für Sie / Gunilla #01

15. Wicked Witch - Erratic Bahavior / Chaos

Hour 2

01. Slim Gaillard - Yep Roc Heresy / Cement Mixer Putti Putti

02. Marnie Stern - Roads? Where We're Going We Don't Need Roads / This Is It And I Am It And You Are It And So Is That And He Is It And She Is It And It Is It And That Is That

03. The Weirdos – Fallout / Weird World: Volume 1

04. Dinosaur Jr.- Goin Down / Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not

05. Sanae Petchaboon - Pen Jung Dai / The Sounds of Siam Leftfield

06. XEX - You Think / Group: Xex

07. Pere Ubu - Funk 49 / 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo

08. The Birthday Party - Kewpie Doll / Junkyard

09. Keiji Haino - Though I Want to Laugh / Watashi Dake?

10. Radio Birdman - Burn My Eye (original) / Tales From The Australian Underground

11. The Goat That Went "Om" - The Pirate Song / 'Can't Stop It! II: Australian Post-Punk 1979-1984

12. Jacques Berrocal - Cafe Slavia / Fatal Encounter

13. Pete Shelley / Howard Devoto - System Blues / Buzzkunst

14. Soccer Team - Traffic Patterns / "Volunteered" Civility & Professionalism

15. Motorik - Or So I Thought / Klang!

16. High On Fire - The Falconist / Luminiferous