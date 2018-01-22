KCRW Broadcast 460

Only a week of shows left on this tour. Ugh. It’s ending too soon!
It’s been a great run so far. The weather has given us some challenges but all in all, it’s been really good.
As always, we’ve done our best to put together a show that’s worth your time. You know me, Fanatic, I always like our show!
The Escape-ism album is one of the best of 2017 and so we’re starting the show with it. We should be seeing some great releases in 2018 and we’ll be getting into them as soon as I get them. I’ll be in Australia next month, so I’ll be dragging back all the good music I can find from that and getting onto the show.
I hope you like the show. We next week’s broadcast ready to go. Until we are canned, we will go on and on!
Keep going to the record store and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. Escape-ism - Walking In The Dark / Introduction To Escape-ism
02. Doctor Mix And The Remix - Out Of The Question / Wall Of Noise
03. The Scientists - Mini Mini Mini / new
04. Ty Segall Band – Death / Slaughterhouse
05. Dillinger - Bionic Dread / Bionic Dread
06. Blouse - No Shelter / Imperium
07. Joy Division - Digital / Substance 1977-1980
08. Ed Schrader's Music Beat - Weekend Train / Party Jail
09. Dave Graney & Claire Moore - I Need To Be Hot / Let's Get Tight
10. Parsnip - Seeing Red / single
11. Minor Threat - Seeing Red / First Demo
12. Insect Surfers - East West Highway / Datura Moon
13. Jay Reatard - Don't Let Him Come Back / Singles 06-07
14. Deutscher Kaiser - Halli Galli Tanzt Für Sie / Gunilla #01
15. Wicked Witch - Erratic Bahavior / Chaos
Hour 2
01. Slim Gaillard - Yep Roc Heresy / Cement Mixer Putti Putti
02. Marnie Stern - Roads? Where We're Going We Don't Need Roads / This Is It And I Am It And You Are It And So Is That And He Is It And She Is It And It Is It And That Is That
03. The Weirdos – Fallout / Weird World: Volume 1
04. Dinosaur Jr.- Goin Down / Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not
05. Sanae Petchaboon - Pen Jung Dai / The Sounds of Siam Leftfield
06. XEX - You Think / Group: Xex
07. Pere Ubu - Funk 49 / 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo
08. The Birthday Party - Kewpie Doll / Junkyard
09. Keiji Haino - Though I Want to Laugh / Watashi Dake?
10. Radio Birdman - Burn My Eye (original) / Tales From The Australian Underground
11. The Goat That Went "Om" - The Pirate Song / 'Can't Stop It! II: Australian Post-Punk 1979-1984
12. Jacques Berrocal - Cafe Slavia / Fatal Encounter
13. Pete Shelley / Howard Devoto - System Blues / Buzzkunst
14. Soccer Team - Traffic Patterns / "Volunteered" Civility & Professionalism
15. Motorik - Or So I Thought / Klang!
16. High On Fire - The Falconist / Luminiferous