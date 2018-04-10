KCRW Broadcast 471

Fanatic! As I have told you too many times, I put our shows together according to temperature and light cycle. I built this show in Australia and Los Angeles. Both environments were warm to hot. The songs arranged as they are, make sense to me.



Right now, I’m in Chicago. 34F! If anyone’s listening in this kind of climate, I hope you like the show. I got here yesterday and it totally threw my climate/listening balance off!



Soon, I’ll be in Germany for a few days, where it seems to be a little warmer than this.



Records I’ve been checking out:



La Contra Ola



Lithics



Cold Beat



Brian Case



I’m digging all these and we will start tracks with some of them next week and all of them by the end of the month.



Also, on the 22nd, we start in with new music by Drinks.



Okay, out into the cold I must go.



Rock over London! Rock on Chicago!

--Wesley Willis



Rock the jam session and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry



Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi



Hour 1

01. Ty Segall - The Main Pretender / Freedom's Goblin

02. The Green Child - 46 Timelines / The Green Child

03. Escape-ism - I Don't Remember You / Introduction To Escape-ism

04. Total Control - Vote Cops / Laughing At The System

05. Living Eyes - International Fashion / Modern living

06. Discharge - Realities Of War / Protest And Survive

07. Black Sabbath - The Mob Rules / Heavy Metal Soundtrack

08. The Ruts - Staring At The Rude Boys / Grin & Bear It

09. The Birthday Party - Guilt Parade / The Birthday Party

10. Les Maledictus Sound - Jim Clark Was Driving Recklessly / Attention

11. Sort Sol - Hurricane Fighter Plane / Fog Things

12. The Adverts - Television's Over / Radio Sessions

13. John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chiiin' / Boogie Chillum

14. Air Miami – Airplane Rider / Wakefield Vol. 2

15. Eric Dolphy - Out To Lunch / Out To Lunch



Hour 2

01. Public Enemy - Public Enemy #1 (demo) / tape

02. Prince Jammy – Jammy's On The Move / Fat Man Presents

03. Guerilla Toss - Eraser Stargazer Forever / Eraser Stargazer

04. The World - It Takes 2 / Managerial Material 7"

05. The Minutemen - More Joy / Joy

06. The Shangri-Las - Maybe / Myrmidons Of Melodrama

07. Alan Vega Trio - The Werewolf / Cubist Blues

08. Jimi Hendrix - Burning of the Midnight Lamp (mono) / singles

09. The Heartbreakers - Chinese Rocks (original mix) / L.A.M.F. Definitive Edition

10. Sex Stains – Crumbs / Typical Girls Volume 2

11. Dinosaur Jr. - Little Fury Things / You're Living All Over Me

12. The Cramps - Five Years Ahead Of My Time / How To Make A Monster

13. eX-Girl – PUYO / Kero! Kero! Kero!

14. Candace - RTZ Baby / New Future

15. Sand - Touch the Tyrants / Desert Navigation