ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LIZA
RICHARDSON

LIZA<br>RICHARDSONLIZA<br>RICHARDSON

Garth Trinidad guest hosts

Garth Trinidad sits in for Liza Richardson.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 23, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Garth Trinidad sits in for Liza Richardson.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Garth Trinidad

More From Liza Richardson

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music For Your Holiday Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Holiday Weekend You’re hearing plenty of Christmas songs on the radio, out and about shopping, at the doctor’s office…with the big day just around the corner, it’s basically everywhere. Well, here’s some… Read More

Dec 22, 2017

Show #242: Rhythm Planet’s Favorite World Music Releases of 2017
KCRW Music Blog

Show #242: Rhythm Planet’s Favorite World Music Releases of 2017 ﻿ Rhythm Planet wraps up 2017 by revisiting some of the best of world music from the past year. Five wonderful African albums made the list, beginning with the powerful… Read More

Dec 21, 2017

Pan Caliente: Favorite Christmas Tracks
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Favorite Christmas Tracks The hits are the hits when it comes to holiday music, and if for some reason a massive “new” song comes along, it is 9 times out of 10 a… Read More

Dec 20, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed