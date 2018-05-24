Longtime DJ/Producer and festival curator Destructo, aka Gary Richards, is behind electronic powerhouse events such as LA’s HARD Fest. Now, Richards unveils his most recent addition: All My Friends, hitting Downtown Los Angeles August 18 -19. This brand new, two-day music festival features a diverse lineup of electronic, rap, and pop artists. In this edition of KCRW’s Metropolis, Richards joins Jason Bentley to discuss the festival’s launch from conception to showtime, and to review the stunner lineup, which includes M.I.A, Jamie XX, and Cut Chemist, to name a few. Get your tickets to All My Friends at www.amfdtla.com.
All My Friends Festival tickets.
Tracklist:
1. Jamie XX - On Hold Remix E
2. Destructo - 4 Real Chris Lorenzo Remix
3. Chris Lake - Turn Off the Lights
4. Phleg Dogs - West Coaster
5. Chris Lorenzo - Shutdown
6. Armand Van Helden - Bonkers
7. Claptone - In the Night
8. Oliver - Last Forever Destructo Remix
9. Anna Lunoe - Real Talk
10. Wax Motif - Fly Kicks Remix
11. Chris Lake - Nothing Better
12. Destructo - Dare You 2 Move
13. MIA - Paper Planes
Gary Richards Exclusive Mix
Longtime DJ/Producer and festival curator Destructo, aka Gary Richards, is behind electronic powerhouse events such as LA’s HARD Fest.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Longtime DJ/Producer and festival curator Destructo, aka Gary Richards, is behind electronic powerhouse events such as LA’s HARD Fest. Now, Richards unveils his most recent addition: All My Friends, hitting Downtown Los Angeles August 18 -19. This brand new, two-day music festival features a diverse lineup of electronic, rap, and pop artists. In this edition of KCRW’s Metropolis, Richards joins Jason Bentley to discuss the festival’s launch from conception to showtime, and to review the stunner lineup, which includes M.I.A, Jamie XX, and Cut Chemist, to name a few. Get your tickets to All My Friends at www.amfdtla.com.
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa
More From Metropolis
Machinedrum Exclusive Mix North Carolina-born artist Travis Stewart, otherwise known as Machinedrum, is an veteran of the electronic music scene, with over 10 years of experience. He has managed to blend elements of footwork and ambient genres together to form a punched-up mixture that is not to be messed with.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Pan Caliente – Making Movies x Las Cafeteras – Tormenta (Song Premiere) Earlier this year as Las Cafeteras hit the road for their GlobalFest tour, they found themselves in need of a sub on guitar. The perfect person for the job would… Read More
“Jazz at the Philharmonic” Reissues Offer Snapshot of Greatest Live Jazz Sets Ever Recorded Norman Granz may not be a household name today, but the influential producer changed the way jazz music was presented and perceived. Through his Jazz at the Philharmonic (JATP) concerts… Read More