METROPOLIS

Gary Richards Exclusive Mix

Longtime DJ/Producer and festival curator Destructo, aka Gary Richards, is behind electronic powerhouse events such as LA’s HARD Fest.

May 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Longtime DJ/Producer and festival curator Destructo, aka Gary Richards, is behind electronic powerhouse events such as LA’s HARD Fest. Now, Richards unveils his most recent addition: All My Friends, hitting Downtown Los Angeles August 18 -19. This brand new, two-day music festival features a diverse lineup of electronic, rap, and pop artists. In this edition of KCRW’s Metropolis, Richards joins Jason Bentley to discuss the festival’s launch from conception to showtime, and to review the stunner lineup, which includes M.I.A, Jamie XX, and Cut Chemist, to name a few. Get your tickets to All My Friends at www.amfdtla.com.


Tracklist:

1. Jamie XX - On Hold Remix E 
2. Destructo - 4 Real Chris Lorenzo Remix
3. Chris Lake - Turn Off the Lights 
4. Phleg Dogs - West Coaster
5. Chris Lorenzo - Shutdown 
6. Armand Van Helden - Bonkers
7. Claptone - In the Night
8. Oliver - Last Forever Destructo Remix 
9. Anna Lunoe - Real Talk
10. Wax Motif - Fly Kicks Remix 
11. Chris Lake - Nothing Better  
12. Destructo - Dare You 2 Move 
13. MIA - Paper Planes

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

