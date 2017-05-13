Kraak & Smaak Exclusive Mix

What are you doing Saturday night? Maybe check out Kraak & Smaak’s exclusive Metropolis guest mix to keep your party going this weekend.



Hailing from Leiden, Netherlands, Kraak & Smaak is the playful alias for Oscar de Jong, Mark Kneppers and Wim Plug, a musically gifted trio who’ve been keeping fans across the globe grooving since 2005 with an energetic mix of funk, disco and house.



With over a decade of releases and tours under their belt, Kraak & Smaak’s lively DJ sets and live performances have become a well-respected force in today’s international electronica club and festival scenes.



Kraak & Smaak released their fifth full-length album, “Juicy Fruit” in June, 2016, and set the tone for their summer tour with a truly epic launch party at Paradiso in Amsterdam. “Juicy Fruit Remixed” is out June 30, 2017.



They are in LA on 6/8 at the Echoplex and The 15th Annual Joshua Tree Music Festival May 18-21st.



Tracklist:



1. Kraak & Smaak – Prescription ft. Eric Biddines (Moods remix) (Jalapeno)

2. Ponty Mython – Grooff Machine (Ponty Mython’s 2017 edit) (Quintessentials)

3. Kraak & Smaak – Hendo (Exploited)

4. Duke Hugh – Believe (Rhythm Section International)

5. Lovebirds – Feel the Bern (Teardrop Recordings)

6. Soultage – Peaktime Friends (TBC)

7. James Curd – Disco Fool (Exploited)

8. Kraak & Smaak – Smile ft. Eric Biddines (Fouk dub) (Jalapeno)

9. Kenix ft. Bobby Youngblood - There’s Never Been No One Like You (Medlar edit) (West End Records)

10. Marcel Lune - A Minor Thought (Local Talk)

11. Alex Gopher & Pierrick Devin – Jazz Rock (Grand Musique Management)