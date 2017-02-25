Snakehips Exclusive Mix

London producers and DJs Oliver Lee and James Carter are the talent behind Snakehips. Their remixes and original productions are inspired by golden-era hip-hop/R&B and are executed with modern production techniques. This winning combination has brought them much deserved attention and is apparent in the exclusive guest mix they put together for Metropolis in advance of their appearance at CRSSD Fest in San Diego.
Tracklist:
1. Snakehips - Cruel
2. Jay-Z & Pharrell - Change Clothes (Sam Gellaitry Remix)
3. Joey Purp - Girls
4. Chance The Rapper - All Night
5. Tory Lanez - LUV (Snakehips Remix)
6. Snakehips - Falling
7. Jackal - Chinchilla (Jesse Slayter Remix)
8. Tennis Court x KRNE Edit
9. Vado - Speaking in Tungs
10. Rihanna - Pour It Up
11. Mura Masa - Lotus Eater
12. Baauer - Candyman
13. SBTRKT - Wildfire
14. Gucci Mane - Last Time
15. Travis Scott - Wonderful
16. Ginuwine - Pony (HeRobust Remix)
17. Machinedrum - Angel speak
18. Banks - Gemini Feed (Salva Remix)
19. Bonzai - KBG
20. L0tso x ODIE - Senorita
21. Pomrad - Out Like a Light
22. Snakehips - Aanysa - Burn Break Crash
23. Celsius - Incoming
24. Beyonce - Formation
25. Snakehips & MØ - Don't Leave