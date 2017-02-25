Snakehips Exclusive Mix

London producers and DJs Oliver Lee and James Carter are the talent behind Snakehips. Their remixes and original productions are inspired by golden-era hip-hop/R&B and are executed with modern production techniques. This winning combination has brought them much deserved attention and is apparent in the exclusive guest mix they put together for Metropolis in advance of their appearance at CRSSD Fest in San Diego.





Tracklist: 1. Snakehips - Cruel 2. Jay-Z & Pharrell - Change Clothes (Sam Gellaitry Remix) 3. Joey Purp - Girls 4. Chance The Rapper - All Night 5. Tory Lanez - LUV (Snakehips Remix) 6. Snakehips - Falling 7. Jackal - Chinchilla (Jesse Slayter Remix) 8. Tennis Court x KRNE Edit 9. Vado - Speaking in Tungs 10. Rihanna - Pour It Up 11. Mura Masa - Lotus Eater 12. Baauer - Candyman 13. SBTRKT - Wildfire 14. Gucci Mane - Last Time 15. Travis Scott - Wonderful 16. Ginuwine - Pony (HeRobust Remix) 17. Machinedrum - Angel speak 18. Banks - Gemini Feed (Salva Remix) 19. Bonzai - KBG 20. L0tso x ODIE - Senorita 21. Pomrad - Out Like a Light 22. Snakehips - Aanysa - Burn Break Crash 23. Celsius - Incoming 24. Beyonce - Formation 25. Snakehips & MØ - Don't Leave