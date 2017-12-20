Rising tech-house duo, Walker & Royce are comprised of Samuel Walker and Gavin Royce. Based in Brooklyn, Walker and Royce got their start in the DJ circuit in 2011, gaining attention for their unique track structure and vast array of sampled voices. Since then they’ve been shaking up the dance music scene, especially with their hit single "Take Me To Your Leader," a favorite amongst fellow producers and Dirtybird fans.
Their amazing ability create a vibrant and groovy atmosphere on the dance floor is truly remarkable—together the two operate like a well-oiled machine. Now, the dynamic duo have released their debut album, Self Help, on Dirtybird Records and the result is a career-defining album that lures listeners in with club ready grooves. It is this range that reveals the magnetic personalities of Dirtybird’s new golden boys, as they offer up a selection of boundlessly creative tracks and a tour in support of the release.
The duo have stopped by to drop an exclusive mix in the middle of their tour.
Track list:
Walker & Royce Exclusive Mix
Rising tech-house duo, Walker & Royce are comprised of Samuel Walker and Gavin Royce. Based in Brooklyn, Walker and Royce have been shaking up the dance music scene and the duo have stopped by to drop a exclusive mix in the middle of their tour.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Rising tech-house duo, Walker & Royce are comprised of Samuel Walker and Gavin Royce. Based in Brooklyn, Walker and Royce got their start in the DJ circuit in 2011, gaining attention for their unique track structure and vast array of sampled voices. Since then they’ve been shaking up the dance music scene, especially with their hit single "Take Me To Your Leader," a favorite amongst fellow producers and Dirtybird fans.
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
More From Metropolis
MANIK Exclusive Mix New York City's very own MANIK fired onto the electronic music scene in 2011 a connoisseur of dance music with an inimitable style that crosses multiple genres. A seasoned crate digger, MANIK spends hours in record shops to glean those few forgotten records and hidden gems. Now residing in sunny southern California, MANIK brings his creativity to KCRW with a custom mix for Metropolis.
Giraffage Exclusive Mix San Francisco-based producer Giraffage (Charlie Yin), whose dreamy synth-pop productions have appointed him one of electronic music’s most refreshing and innovative producers. We are thrilled to welcome Giraffage to Metropolis from the middle of his North American tour. Don’t miss this exclusive mix.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The Art of French Song Classical vocal music—whether opera, arias, choral, or art song—can be an acquired taste. I wouldn’t call myself a devotee, but sometimes new classical vocal recordings really captivate me. Two such… Read More
Best Cover Songs x MBE 2017 We love it when our guests pay tribute to some of THEIR favorite artists during our live performances. This year, we hosted some incredible covers and we decided to gather… Read More