Walker & Royce Exclusive Mix

Rising tech-house duo, Walker & Royce are comprised of Samuel Walker and Gavin Royce. Based in Brooklyn, Walker and Royce got their start in the DJ circuit in 2011, gaining attention for their unique track structure and vast array of sampled voices. Since then they’ve been shaking up the dance music scene, especially with their hit single "Take Me To Your Leader," a favorite amongst fellow producers and Dirtybird fans.



Their amazing ability create a vibrant and groovy atmosphere on the dance floor is truly remarkable—together the two operate like a well-oiled machine. Now, the dynamic duo have released their debut album, Self Help, on Dirtybird Records and the result is a career-defining album that lures listeners in with club ready grooves. It is this range that reveals the magnetic personalities of Dirtybird’s new golden boys, as they offer up a selection of boundlessly creative tracks and a tour in support of the release.



The duo have stopped by to drop an exclusive mix in the middle of their tour.



Track list:

1. Appleblim - Sacred Rowan Grove // Life & Death 2. Yaeji - Feel It Out (Nick Godmode Remix) // GODMODE 3. Daphni - Carry On // Jiaolong 4. Bruno Furlan - This Is Seed // Insert Coin 5. John Tejada - Aisling // Kompakt 6. OMNOM - Fo Free // white 7. Walker & Royce - Love & Marriage feat Dances With White Girls // DIRTYBIRD 8. Missy Elliott - I'm Really Hot (Noise Frenzy Bootleg) // white 9. Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons - Fly Away feat Afronaut Zu (Dennis Ferrer Remix) // Crosstown Rebels 10. Chris Lake - Lose My Mind // white 11. Green Velvet - La La Land (Walker & Royce Remix) // Relief Records 12. Sasha - Out Of Time feat Poliça // Kompakt 13. Walker & Royce - Need Ya feat Forrest // DIRTYBIRD 14. Roy of the Ravers - Emotinium // Acid Waxa