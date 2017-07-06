ON AIR
Dan Auerbach

Dan Auerbach keeps busy. As the frontman for the Black Keys, member of the Arcs, and the Grammy Award-winning producer for a wide variety of artists, he finally found time to record first solo album in eight years. (10am)

Jul 06, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Dan Auerbach keeps busy. As the frontman for the Black Keys, member of the Arcs, and the Grammy Award-winning producer for a wide variety of artists, he finally found time to record first solo album in eight years. We hare a live acoustic session of tracks from Waiting on a Song, recorded at Apogee Studio, at 10am.

Technical Credits: 
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: Mario Diaz Web Video Producers: Subtractive Lighting: John Sullivan

Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain, Julie Muncy and Warner Bros Records.

Photo by Brian Lowe

Apogee Studio

Waiting on a Song

Dan Auerbach

Guests:
Dan Auerbach, @danauerbach

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

