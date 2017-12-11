Jamaican duo Keith & Tex have been making music for more than 50 years and are one of the last groups from the 60's rocksteady era who are still touring. We’re delighted to welcome them for a live set.
Guests:
Keith & Tex, rocksteady duo
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
