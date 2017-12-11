ON AIR
Keith & Tex

Jamaican duo Keith & Tex have been making music for more than 50 years and are one of the last groups from the 60's rocksteady era who are still touring.

Dec 13, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Jamaican duo Keith & Tex have been making music for more than 50 years and are one of the last groups from the 60's rocksteady era who are still touring. We’re delighted to welcome them for a live set.

Same Old Story

Keith & Tex

Guests:
Keith & Tex, rocksteady duo

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

