ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

World Cup musical preview

Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel and DJ Mathieu Schreyer drop by MBE for a World Cup musical preview at 10am.

COMING SOON

Jun 13, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel and DJ Mathieu Schreyer drop by MBE for a World Cup musical preview at 10am.


Image of Tom Schnabel and Mathieu Schreyer by Tyler Hale.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
World Cup x World Music
KCRW Music Blog

World Cup x World Music 32 nations from around the globe have descended across all points of Russia with one goal in mind: lifting the glorious World Cup trophy and achieving the soccer world’s highest… Read More

Jun 13, 2018

World Festival Preview: Flying Lotus, Little Dragon, BadBadNotGood
KCRW Music Blog

World Festival Preview: Flying Lotus, Little Dragon, BadBadNotGood Ever since its inception with Tom Schnabel at the helm, KCRW’s World Festival has been an unparalleled celebration of summer in Los Angeles. To host the 2018 kickoff show (June 17)… Read More

Jun 12, 2018

“Heart of Brazil” Celebrates the Music of Egberto Gismonti
KCRW Music Blog

“Heart of Brazil” Celebrates the Music of Egberto Gismonti I first heard the work of the brilliant Brazilian composer and musician Egberto Gismonti in 1976, on a duet album with the late percussionist, Naná Vasconcelos. That landmark ECM album—Dança… Read More

Jun 12, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed