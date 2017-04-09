Latest Show by Valida

Dubbed “one of the most important figures in L.A.’s nightlife scene” by LA.com in 2006, Valida’s steady rise comes from her uncanny ability to seamlessly blend a variety of music styles that include indie rock, house, electro, disco, world rhythms, golden-era hip-hop, and some classic 80s, pop, punk, and reggae thrown in for good measure. Since purchasing her first set of turntables in 1998, worldwide bookings have brought her musical eloquence to Winter Music Conference in Miami, Regine in Paris, Dragon-I in Hong Kong, Mystique in Kuala Lumpur, Budoir in Dubai, Nuphoria in Tokyo, Candela in Puerto Rico, Organic in Mexico, Barbados, and her native Bosnia.