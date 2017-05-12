ON AIR
Alice Coltrane: Om Rama

May 12, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Multi-instrumentalist, composer, and the wife of John Coltrane, Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda stood in her husband's shadow. Few know that in the last two decades of her life, she composed Hindu devotional songs as the spiritual leader of an ashram in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills. She poured herself into her music, mixing jazz and blues elements with Indian instruments. Coltrane has created a compilation from four recordings she made on cassette in the 80s and 90s. One of them includes our offering of "Om Rama."

Om Rama

Alice Coltrane

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

