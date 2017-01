The Mattson 2 and Chaz Bundick, aka Toro Y Moi, met when Chaz came to the jazzy duo's rescue after having forgotten to pack a stool for a show in Oakland. He stayed for their mesmerizing sets and months later they began their collaboration. Impromptu sessions coalesced into an album's worth of compositions. "Star Stuff" is a preview from the album which drops in March.

Star Stuff Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern