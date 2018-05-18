Eels: Today Is The Day

The dark force behind EELS, Mark Oliver Everett, doesn't come off as a cheery type of guy. "Today Is The Day" sounds like him but is airy and cheerful with an optimistic perspective.
Eels
Eels
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Melody's Echo Chamber: Breathe In, Breathe Out Melody Prochet - the force behind Melody's Echo Chamber - went back to her childhood music conservatory (at the age of 30), to learn to play the drums. "Breathe In, Breathe Out" is the first song Melody played drums on and says about the song "It's a special one. I'm used to recording with masters of drums and accepting my drum playing as not perfect but with the right intention was a big deal to me."
