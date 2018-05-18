ON AIR
Eels: Today Is The Day

The dark force behind EELS, Mark Oliver Everett, doesn't come off as a cheery type of guy. "Today Is The Day" sounds like him but is airy and cheerful with an optimistic perspective. 

May 21, 2018

Today Is The Day

Eels

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

Music News
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend As I type this (5/17), a brand new Anderson .Paak track, “Bubblin,” just dropped so that must be immediately addressed and listened to. He recently told Zane Lowe on Beats One… Read More

May 18, 2018

Show #263: Music to Dream By
KCRW Music Blog

Show #263: Music to Dream By ﻿ The music on this playlist is special to me, featuring timeless recordings I never tire of. They’re perfect for listening in a quiet space, for relaxation and meditation, and… Read More

May 18, 2018

KCRW Presents: Tasty Music
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Tasty Music It feels like concerts are thinning out a bit now that we are rolling into the summer festival season, which means we have fall to look forward to. In the… Read More

May 17, 2018

