Fink's knack for storytelling lead him to collaborations with Amy Winehouse and John Legend. His strong vocals harness tender lean lyrics on Cracks Appear.
Photo by Tommy N. Lace
Fink
Fink: Cracks Appear
Fink's knack for storytelling lead him to collaborations with Amy Winehouse and John Legend.
Fink's knack for storytelling lead him to collaborations with Amy Winehouse and John Legend. His strong vocals harness tender lean lyrics on Cracks Appear.
Photo by Tommy N. Lace
Fink
Music For Your (long) Weekend The proverbial end of summer is upon us, but as customary, the calendar gods have blessed us with a long weekend to go out on top. For the occasion, we… Read More
Show #226: Evergreens–The Music I Love On this week’s show, we listen to music I never tire of hearing—evergreens that I’ve loved going back decades in some cases. I’ll start with the wonderful Nuyorican timbales player Manny… Read More