Little Jesus: La Luna

Dubbing itself as a "tropipop" outfit, Mexico City's Little Jesus writes catchy dance-worthy guitar-driven songs that know no borders. 

Nov 09, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Dubbing itself as a "tropipop" outfit, Mexico City's Little Jesus writes catchy dance-worthy guitar-driven songs that know no borders. Check out La Luna.

La Luna

Little Jesus

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

