Little Jesus: La Luna

Dubbing itself as a "tropipop" outfit, Mexico City's Little Jesus writes catchy dance-worthy guitar-driven songs that know no borders. Check out La Luna.
Little Jesus
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
