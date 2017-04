It's uncommon for a 17-year-old French producer to sell out all of the dates on his first North American tour, but Petit Biscuit did just that. This classically trained musician is a multi-instrumentalist who experimented with electronics and developed a signature sound by age 11. Luckily additional dates have now been added to his tour schedule, including a slot at The Novo where we're sure to hear "Sunset Lover."

Photo © Jonathan Bertin

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern