Wait. Think. Fast.: Count No Count

The husband and wife duo behind Wait. Think. Fast. created a new album Dale Tiempo (or Give It Time) that underscores the power of healing through time. The undulating Count No Count has delicate vocals and an entrancing melody.
The husband and wife duo behind Wait. Think. Fast. created a new album Dale Tiempo (or Give It Time) that underscores the power of healing through time.
