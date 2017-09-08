ON AIR
Afro-Brazilian Dance Company Viver Brasil Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Viver Brasil is a world-class dance company specializing in Afro-Brazilian dance styles from Bahia. Founder Linda Yudin and choreographer/percussionist Kahlil Cummings drop by Rhythm Planet to talk about the big upcoming show at the Ford Theater Friday, September 22.

Sep 08, 2017

