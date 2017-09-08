Afro-Brazilian Dance Company Viver Brasil Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Viver Brasil is a world-class dance company specializing in Afro-Brazilian dance styles from Bahia. Founder Linda Yudin and choreographer/percussionist Kahlil Cummings drop by Rhythm Planet to talk about the big upcoming show at the Ford Theater Friday, September 22.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Track Premiere: Aquilo – “I Could Fight On A Wall” Aquilo has been a staple at KCRW this past year (see: MBE performance, Looped and our SXSW showcase); today is no different, as we premiered a new track on MBE called… Read More
It’s Baaaaack! KCRW’s Masquerade Ball Returns With a Lineup to Die For Can you believe that it’s been 3 years since the last KCRW Masquerade Ball? Neither can we! We’re thrilled to be back at the MacArthur (formerly the Park Plaza), and… Read More