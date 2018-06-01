ON AIR
Music from the Four Corners of Africa

Rhythm Planet goes on a musical safari through Ghana, Mali, Senegal, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco and Algeria.

Jun 01, 2018

Rhythm Planet Playlist 6/1/18:
1. Bven Baddoo / "Kpanlogo" / Womad Vol 1: An Introduction To World / Womad
2. Orchestra Boabab / "Gnawou" / Bamba / Sterns
3. Mokoomba / "Muzwile" / Luyando / Out Here
4. Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens / "Kwa Volondiya" / A Taste of the Indestructible Beat of Soweto / Earthworks
5. Nsimbi / "Dunia Ni Matembezi" / Nsimbi / Nsimbimusic
6. Ayub Ogada / "Kothbiro" / En Mana Kuoyo / Real World Records
7. Nass Marrakech / "Zeye Meyel" / Bouderbala / World Village
8. Souad Massi / "Raoui" / Raoui /  Wrasse Records
9. Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba / "Madou" / Jama Ko / Out Here

Host: Tom Schnabel

