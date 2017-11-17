ON AIR
Smokin' Mambo Concerts from 1960's New York City

This show features memorable mambo nights from the Village Gate and Palladium nightclubs.

Nov 17, 2017

Rhythm Planet Playlist 11/17/17:
1. Mongo Santamaria / "Afro Blue" / Mongo's Greatest Hits / Fantasy Records
2. The Cesta All-Stars / "No Hace Falta Papel" / The Cesta All-Stars Vol. 1 / Musical Productions
3. The Tico All-Stars / "Major and Minor" / Descargas Live at the Village Gate 2 / Tico 

Host:
Tom Schnabel

