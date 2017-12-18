ON AIR
Anne Fadiman: The Wine Lover's Daughter

Anne Fadiman discusses topics from The Wine Lover's Daughter: wine, literature, and her father Clifton.

Dec 21, 2017

Anne Fadiman discusses topics from The Wine Lover's Daughter: wine, literature, and her father Clifton. She mentions that her father loved wine and reading more than people. She wonders why she loved her father but didn't love wine. Through her life she discovered her personal tastes, for example she hates cilantro. A memoir that reads like a collection of personal essays, a mixture of facts and love, The Wine Lover's Daughter establishes Fadiman's own literary identity.

  • Read an excerpt from The Wine Lover's Daughter.

Photo by Christopher Ho/KCRW

The Wine Lover's Daughter

Anne Fadiman

Guests:
Anne Fadiman, essayist and reporter

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

