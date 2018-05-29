ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Linda Spalding: A Reckoning

Linda Spalding’s novel, A Reckoning, based on her family history, describes past nightmares that trickle into today.

COMING SOON

May 31, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

In Linda Spalding’s novel, A Reckoningill fortune befalls a family with a farm in Virginia, ten years before the Civil War. The state is in a crisis of conscience. An abolitionist lies to gain the family’s trust; then persuades a slave to flee. A reckless brother wastes the family’s fortune. Broken, the family escapes to the west on a wagon train; Martin, thirteen-years old, brings a bear with him. Beginning then, Martin chooses for himself what his manhood will become. A story based on Linda Spalding’s family history: her great-great-grandfather had been like Martin. A deeply affecting novel that describes past nightmares trickling into today.

Photo by Christopher Ho.

A Reckoning

Linda Spalding

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village?
For The Curious Blog

Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village? On the morning of December fifth the Thomas Fire destroyed Hawaiian Village, a 52-unit apartment building perched on the hillside just above Ventura. It burned to the ground in less… Read More

May 28, 2018

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff?
For The Curious Blog

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff? KCRW sits down with all three candidates Read More

May 25, 2018

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen represents Huntington Beach. Allen missed out on President Trump’s endorsement, but he says he still supports him and his agenda. Allen talks to us about immigration, his support for a border wall, and… Read More

May 25, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed