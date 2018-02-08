ON AIR
Matthew McIntosh: theMystery.doc

Matthew McIntosh’s theMystery.doc asks a reader to consider what a book is, while exploring how a book can be like life.

Feb 08, 2018

Matthew McIntosh’s theMystery.doc asks a reader to consider what a book is, while exploring how a book can be like life. His novel represents the interaction of consciousness with life, talks to the reader in different voices, and draws from the greats of world literature. It surprised the writer. It can surprise a reader. McIntosh discusses writing to discover the thing holding us together; writing a quest novel that carries something meaningful and mysterious.

Photo by Christopher Ho

theMystery.doc

Matthew McIntosh

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

