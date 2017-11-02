Sparks (Part I)

Sparks plays stripped-down acoustic versions of art rock songs off their new album Hippopotamus, along with a classic song, and the theme to Bookworm, Where Would We Be Without Books. Twenty-three albums into their brilliant career, Angeleno brothers Ron and Russell Mael discuss the poetry and the cliches of their new songs Probably Nothing and Missionary Position. Their smart, witty, funny, sad, and dear talents are on full display in their signature song This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us.

Photo: (L-R) Ron and Russell Mael (Christopher Ho)