Border wall breakdown, David Adjaye

President Trump's campaign speeches made it clear that as president, he would build a “great” and “beautiful” wall along the US-Mexico border.



An example of Riverdale Mills' wire mesh fence with razor wire. The company is a finalist

in the competition to design theTrump administration's proposed US-Mexico border wall.

Photo courtesy Riverdale Mills

Customs and Border Protection officials held an open call for bids for the multibillion-dollar construction contract. Some 200 applications were accepted. This summer journalists were expecting to be going down to San Diego to look at prototypes of the finalists for this supposed border wall. And yet nothing has materialized.

Architectural journalist Ian Volner looked for answers why, and found an unusual level of secrecy surrounding a fast-shrinking wall.

Guests:

Ian Volner, design and architecture writer (@IanVolner)

