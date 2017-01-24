Pussyhat project, Ben Carson, building boom, Bjarke Ingels

Photo: A woman cheers during the Madison WI rally for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. (Amandalynn Jones)
How did a pink knitted hat become the symbol of a movement? We talk to a co-founder of the Pussyhat Project. Former HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros explains why Dr. Ben Carson deserves to oversee the nation's public housing program. Some cutting edge architects are designing large projects for a booming downtown, but will they get built? One of those is by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, and he explains his unconventional approach to the Arts District.
This weekend saw a resounding reaction to the new White House, with Women's Marches taking place around the world. And the symbol of the movement, a pink knitted hat, was created right here in LA. How did the Pussyhat Project capture the public's imagination -- and get women excited about knitting? And how did an architectural education help one of the co-creators?
Jayna Zweiman, Pussyhat Project (@jaynajayna)
Dr. Ben Carson is President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. But is a retired pediatric neurosurgeon who has criticized the Fair Housing Act the right person to lead HUD? Many in the housing and urban planning world see Carson's nomination as an attack on HUD itself and what it stands for. However, one Democratic supporter of Carson is Henry Cisneros, HUD Secretary from 1993 to 1997 during President Bill Clinton's term. He makes the case for Carson and talks about what HUD does well and what it can learn from the private sector.
Henry Cisneros, CityView
Go to downtown LA these days and you'll skyscrapers everywhere. There's a building boom going on, the likes of which hasn't been seen since the 1920s, according to the LA Times, and what you see now is only the start. Spend time at the City's Planning Department and you'll know that many more projects are in the pipeline -- and some may add some real pizzazz to the skyline. DnA talks to Steven Sharp, editor of Urbanize LA, a web site that embraces the new downtown.
Steven Sharp, Urbanize LA (@estebancortante)
Danish architect Bjarke Ingels and his firm Bjarke Ingels Group, or BIG, is one of the most sought-after architects in the world right now. Now he is bringing his inventive approach to downtown LA's Arts District, with a mixed-use hotel, residential and commercial project called 670 Mesquit with towers that reach as high as 30 feet. It would be located on the river's edge below the new replacement 6th Street Viaduct -- and aims to be a highly flexible complex of units within a concrete framework that forms a connection to the river and bridge.
Bjarke Ingels, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) (@BjarkeIngels)
