Pussyhat project, Ben Carson, building boom, Bjarke Ingels



Ben Carson speaking at the Presidential Family Forum

in Des Moines, Iowa on November 20, 2015

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Dr. Ben Carson is President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. But is a retired pediatric neurosurgeon who has criticized the Fair Housing Act the right person to lead HUD? Many in the housing and urban planning world see Carson's nomination as an attack on HUD itself and what it stands for. However, one Democratic supporter of Carson is Henry Cisneros, HUD Secretary from 1993 to 1997 during President Bill Clinton's term. He makes the case for Carson and talks about what HUD does well and what it can learn from the private sector.

Henry Cisneros, CityView

Senate panel approves Ben Carson for HUD job

Ben Carson sits for hearing amid questions about qualifications

Experts, academics create open petition against Carson's appointment to HUD

Henry Cisneros at SM's "State of the City," with Rick Cole and Frances Anderton

