ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

FILM
REVIEWS

FILM<br>REVIEWSFILM<br>REVIEWS

The Post

The most important movie opening this holiday season is The Post.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 22, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

At a moment in American history when our free press is under siege, Steven Spielberg’s film recounts the transformation of the Washington Post in 1971 from a local paper into a national institution that exposed government lies about the Vietnam war. It’s a story of fearless journalism with a feminist dimension that’s told through Meryl Streep’s Katharine Graham; she became the owner and publisher of the Post, and Newsweek magazine, after her publisher husband, Phil Graham, committed suicide.

Photo: Meryl Streep as Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee in The Post

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Morgenstern

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Film Reviews

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How has the Trump Presidency affected your relationship with your family?
For The Curious Blog

How has the Trump Presidency affected your relationship with your family? KCRW’s One Year Later has taken a new approach to political debate. On the program, we asked listeners and followers to chime in on the topics and share their own… Read More

Dec 22, 2017

4 freeways that did not get built in LA (and why)
For The Curious Blog

4 freeways that did not get built in LA (and why) Listen: why LA’s Freeways were built KCRW reporter Jenny Hamel looks the 110 and why the freeway’s were built downtown. The story of some of LA’s infamous unbuilt freeways Los… Read More

Dec 22, 2017

How the Union Rescue Mission is working to help the growing number of homeless families
For The Curious Blog

How the Union Rescue Mission is working to help the growing number of homeless families Recent numbers indicate that homelessness is soaring in LA County. The most recent homeless count showed a 23 percent spike over the last year. In downtown, the Union Rescue Mission… Read More

Dec 21, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed