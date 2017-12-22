At a moment in American history when our free press is under siege, Steven Spielberg’s film recounts the transformation of the Washington Post in 1971 from a local paper into a national institution that exposed government lies about the Vietnam war. It’s a story of fearless journalism with a feminist dimension that’s told through Meryl Streep’s Katharine Graham; she became the owner and publisher of the Post, and Newsweek magazine, after her publisher husband, Phil Graham, committed suicide.

Photo: Meryl Streep as Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee in The Post