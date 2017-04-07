Jonathan Gold dines at 71Above

Looking for a cool spot with a sweeping 360-degree view of Los Angeles where you can sip fancy cocktails and slurp poached oysters topped with uni and caviar? Take a trip to 71Above, the sky lounge and restaurant situated high above Downtown’s tallest building. LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold says it’s perfect for those occasions when you’re looking to impress. Read his full review of 71Above on the LA Times website.



Poached oysters with uni and caviar. (Photo by Noted Media)

71Above: 633 West Fifth Street, 71st floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071 | (213) 712-2683

Photo of 71Above by Wonho Frank Lee





