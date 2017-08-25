ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROADGOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

Jonathan Gold dines at Dan Tana's

Find out what Jonathan ordered then and and what's on his plate now at Dan Tana's.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 25, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Many a deal has been signed over martinis and plates of Chicken Sidney Beckerman at Dan Tana's, where Hollywood starlets, power brokers and industry types have dined since the restaurant first opened its doors in 1964. This week, Jonathan Gold shares the story of the traumatic high school date that took him to Dan Tana's for the first time. Find out what Jonathan ordered then and and what's on his plate now at Dan Tana's.

Dan Tana's: 9071 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069 | 310-275-9444

Photo courtesy of Peter Christiansen Valli

CREDITS

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson

THIS MONTH'S ANGEL COOKBOOK CLUB PICK: "Lunch at the Shop..." - Peter Miller JOIN NOW

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
How a Tarentaise cheese swept the show
Good Food Blog

How a Tarentaise cheese swept the show Americans love cheese. We eat roughly 37 pounds of it every year. At this year’s American Cheese Society conference in Denver, judges assessed a record 2,024 products to determine which one rose to the top. Our contributor Simran Sethi shares her report on the big cheese. Read More

Aug 11, 2017

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations
Good Food Blog

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations Contributor Simran Sethi reports on the inaugural Slow Foods Nations, a festival “to taste and explore the world of good, clean and fair food for all” that took place this year in Denver, Colorado. Read More

Jul 21, 2017

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations 2017
Good Food Blog

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations 2017 Contributor Simran Sethi reports on the inaugural Slow Foods Nations, a festival “to taste and explore the world of good, clean and fair food for all” that took place this year in Denver, Colorado. Read More

Jul 21, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE