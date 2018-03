A scalding hot pot of soon tofu soup is a must order

when visiting Koreatown. Photo by T.Tseng.

The Los Angeles Times’ “Ultimate Guide to Koreatown” covers everything the 2.7-mile neighborhood has to offer: spas, restaurants, markets, bars and more. Jonathan Gold notes that Los Angeles has the largest population of Koreans outside of Korea. Which means there’s no shortage of destination-worthy restaurants in this area serving up specialty dishes like soft tofu soup and short rib stew.