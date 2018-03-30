David Chang, a 'rogue' restaurant guide, and Noma reopens

David Chang has gone from being a pork bun genius to an original culinary voice. He’s taught chefs how to be owners and creators, and now stars in the Netflix series, Ugly Delicious. His Momofuku restaurant empire includes restaurants in New York, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Sydney and Los Angeles. Chang has also announced his plans for a new multimedia company, Majordomo Media.



Netflix’s show Ugly Delicious follows David Chang on a food

and culture adventure that takes him around the world.