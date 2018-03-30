Photo of Chef David Chang is conquering the food world, one venture at a time courtesy of Netflix.
David Chang, a 'rogue' restaurant guide, and Noma reopens
Food media is having a reawakening thanks to a few new trendsetters. David Chang is changing how we eat, learn about, and talk about food with his Netflix series. There’s a new Los Angeles restaurant guide in town, rising from the ashes of a downsized LA Weekly. Noma, once lauded as the best restaurant in the world, has reopened and Jonathan Gold says the magic is still alive. Bonus: Have a (matzo) ball this Passover!
David Chang has gone from being a pork bun genius to an original culinary voice. He’s taught chefs how to be owners and creators, and now stars in the Netflix series, Ugly Delicious. His Momofuku restaurant empire includes restaurants in New York, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Sydney and Los Angeles. Chang has also announced his plans for a new multimedia company, Majordomo Media.
Netflix’s show Ugly Delicious follows David Chang on a food
and culture adventure that takes him around the world.
Last December former LA Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers and longtime contributor Tien Nguyen came up with a plan to publish a comprehensive restaurant guide for the far reaches of LA. They’ve teamed up with LA Taco, and now the Rogue 99 Essential LA Restaurant Guide is here!
Every day millions of tons of fruit and vegetables traverse the globe to be sold thousands of miles from where they are harvested. This bustling trade has transformed how the world eats. David Karp calls himself the “Fruit Detective,” and he wrote about the increase of imported produce in the U.S. for the New York Times.
The Oyster and the Ocean at Noma in Copenhagen. Photo by Sarah Aukerman.
During Jonathan Gold’s recent trip to Europe, he made a stop in Copenhagen for dinner. Noma was widely considered one of the most influential restaurants in the world and Gold’s meal at the newly reopened restaurant was nothing short of dreamlike. Chef and owner René Redzepi combines the dominant elements in world cooking— localism, seasonality, sustainability and science—to create a revelatory dining experience (for those who can win their table lottery).
Rejoice! It’s sugar snap pea season at the market. Photo by Ruslana Babenko.
This week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market Laura Avery talks with private chef Ella Freyinger about incorporating fresh and crisp sugar snap peas into her dishes. Avery also checks in with Barbara Whyman from Tutti Frutti Farms about their latest crop of peas.
Chef Adam Perry Lang is widely considered a master of meat because of his acclaimed barbecue and steakhouse ventures. But this week he joins us to chat about the Passover tradition of matzo ball soup.
