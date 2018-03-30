ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

David Chang, a 'rogue' restaurant guide, and Noma reopens

Food media is having a reawakening thanks to a few new trendsetters. David Chang is changing how we eat, learn about, and talk about food with his Netflix series. There’s a new Los Angeles restaurant guide in town, rising from the ashes of a downsized LA Weekly. Noma, once lauded as the best restaurant in the world, has reopened and Jonathan Gold says the magic is still alive. Bonus: Have a (matzo) ball this Passover!

COMING SOON

Mar 31, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Chef David Chang is conquering the food world, one venture at a time courtesy of Netflix.

The growing empire of David Chang 5 MIN

David Chang has gone from being a pork bun genius to an original culinary voice. He’s taught chefs how to be owners and creators, and now stars in the Netflix series, Ugly Delicious. His Momofuku restaurant empire includes restaurants in New York, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Sydney and Los Angeles. Chang has also announced his plans for a new multimedia company, Majordomo Media.


Netflix’s show Ugly Delicious follows David Chang on a food
and culture adventure that takes him around the world.

L.A. TACO'S Rogue 99 Restaurant Guide 5 MIN

Last December former LA Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers and longtime contributor Tien Nguyen came up with a plan to publish a comprehensive restaurant guide for the far reaches of LA. They’ve teamed up with LA Taco, and now the Rogue 99 Essential LA Restaurant Guide is here!

Imported Produce 5 MIN

Every day millions of tons of fruit and vegetables traverse the globe to be sold thousands of miles from where they are harvested. This bustling trade has transformed how the world eats. David Karp calls himself the “Fruit Detective,” and he wrote about the increase of imported produce in the U.S. for the New York Times.

Jonathan Gold visits the reopened Noma 5 MIN


The Oyster and the Ocean at Noma in Copenhagen. Photo by Sarah Aukerman.

During Jonathan Gold’s recent trip to Europe, he made a stop in Copenhagen for dinner. Noma was widely considered one of the most influential restaurants in the world and Gold’s meal at the newly reopened restaurant was nothing short of dreamlike. Chef and owner René Redzepi combines the dominant elements in world cooking— localism, seasonality, sustainability and science—to create a revelatory dining experience (for those who can win their table lottery).

Market Report: Can we borrow a cup of sugar (snap peas)? 5 MIN


Rejoice! It’s sugar snap pea season at the market. Photo by Ruslana Babenko.

This week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market Laura Avery talks with private chef Ella Freyinger about incorporating fresh and crisp sugar snap peas into her dishes. Avery also checks in with Barbara Whyman from Tutti Frutti Farms about their latest crop of peas.

Matzo ball soup for Passover 5 MIN

Chef Adam Perry Lang is widely considered a master of meat because of his acclaimed barbecue and steakhouse ventures. But this week he joins us to chat about the Passover tradition of matzo ball soup.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Adam Perry Lang shares his matzo ball secrets, just in time for Passover
Good Food Blog

Adam Perry Lang shares his matzo ball secrets, just in time for Passover Passover begins Friday, March 30th. Adam Perry Lang is here to help you make light and airy matzo balls with the help of a secret ingredient that might surprise even the most experienced of matzo ball mavens. Read More

Mar 28, 2018

Eat this now: braised chicken in coconut-galangal cream sauce
Good Food Blog

Eat this now: braised chicken in coconut-galangal cream sauce Bangkok’s culinary traditions set the bustling capital city apart from the rest of Thailand. Blogger and cookbook author Leela Punyaratabandhu brings the simple elegance of her hometown’s food into American kitchens with her latest cookbook. Read More

Mar 23, 2018

James Beard Award’s 2018 nominations are here! Hear them again.
Good Food Blog

James Beard Award’s 2018 nominations are here! Hear them again. Over the last year, we’ve had hundreds of guests stop by KCRW to chat about recipes, food politics and beyond. We were happy to see some of their names among the 2018 James Beard Award nominees! Revisit the conversations we had with these leaders in food writing, reporting, making, and eating. Read More

Mar 14, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed