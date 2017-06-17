Potlikker and pork as metaphor, the story of 'LA Mexicano'
Bill Esparza reveals the inspiration behind his book, “LA Mexicano,” and Simran Sethi sends us a report and Korean makjeok recipe from Camp Bacon. John T. Edge explores race, identity and class through the lens of Southern food in “The Potlikker Papers,” and Jonathan Gold waxes poetic about Hainan chicken rice at Side Chick. Plus: The significance of the US win at the Bocuse d’Or, and Laura Avery shops for Genovese basil at the market.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Bill Esparza is the driving force behind Tacolandia, LA Weekly’s yearly taco fest. He’s been dubbed the Magellan of Menudo and the Captain Cook of Carnitas by Gustavo Arellano, and is an expert on the Mexican food scene in Los Angeles. All Esparza’s knowledge comes together in a new book, “LA Mexicano: Recipes, People and Places.”
Bill Esparza
Every June for the past eight years, pork lovers have descended on Ann Arbor, Michigan, to pitch their tents for Camp Bacon. Lots of bacon is consumed at the five-day event. But the bacon is really just an appetizer for the seasoned exchange of ideas and conversation that take place. Our contributor Simran Sethi was one of the presenters at this year’s camp. She shares her report, along with Miss Ji Hye Kim’s makjeok pork recipe, on the “Good Food” blog.
Camp Bacon is a fundraiser for the Southern Foodways Alliance, a nonprofit co-founded by John T. Edge. Edge has just published a book that explores issues of race, identity and class through the lens of food in the American South. It’s called “The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South.”
John T. Edge
Now we return to our neck of the woods to eat Hainan chicken rice with Jonathan Gold at Side Chick. It’s Johnny Lee’s latest endeavor situated in the Westfield Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia. Tune in to hear why Jonathan thinks Lee’s version of the Hainanese classic stands out among the rest. You can read his full LA Times review of Side Chick here.
Hainan chicken rice. (Photo by Stan Lee)
Side Chick: 400 South Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007 | (626) 688-3879
The Bocuse d’Or is the Olympics of the culinary world. This January in Lyon, France, an American team of chefs took home the gold for the first time in 30 years. Why is the competition significant? And is the win important for the US? We called journalist Andrew Friedman to find out. He chronicled the history of the competition in his book, “Knives at Dawn.”
We close out this week’s show at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Laura Avery shops for Genoese basil with Mirko Paderno, executive chef of Culina and Vinoteca at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, and farmer Logan Williams of Logan's Gardens in Silver Lake.