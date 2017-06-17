Potlikker and pork as metaphor, the story of 'LA Mexicano'

Every June for the past eight years, pork lovers have descended on Ann Arbor, Michigan, to pitch their tents for Camp Bacon. Lots of bacon is consumed at the five-day event. But the bacon is really just an appetizer for the seasoned exchange of ideas and conversation that take place. Our contributor Simran Sethi was one of the presenters at this year’s camp. She shares her report, along with Miss Ji Hye Kim’s makjeok pork recipe, on the “Good Food” blog.