'Repertoire,' Nancy Singleton Hachisu, and shishito peppers

Cooking at home doesn’t mean you need a million cookbooks, according to San Francisco Chronicle columnist Jessica Battilana. Nancy Singleton Hachisu is an authority on making Japanese food at home and her new book is her most ambitious yet. Jonathan Gold heads to the westside for Travis Lett’s take on Japanese cuisine. Martha Mendoza investigates fraudulent seafood labels. Plus: shishito peppers at the market.

Jun 30, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Building your kitchen repertoire 5 MIN


Corn fritters from Jessica Battilana’s latest cookbook “Repertoire,”
are a great summertime snack. Photo courtesy of Little Brown.

Every home cook has a few cookbooks they swear by. San Francisco Chronicle writer Jessica Battilana used popular recipes from her weekly column, “Repertoire,” to create her latest cookbook by the same name. This collection of recipes is a foolproof set of simple meals, designed to help those cooking at home perfect a few dishes, and then play around with the recipes.

Repertoire

Jessica Battilana

Japanese home cooking 5 MIN

For over 30 years, Nancy Singleton Hachisu has lived in Japan on an organic farm with her husband and three sons. She is regarded as a leading authority on Japanese food in the English-speaking world. Her newest book is simply called “Japan: The Cookbook,” and it features more than 400 recipes from the canon of Japanese home cooking.

Japan

Nancy Singleton Hachisu

Jonathan Gold reviews MTN 5 MIN


The Dungeness crab ramen at MTN in Venice is packed with much more fresh meat
than Jonathan Gold expected. Photo by Ashley Randall.

Travis Lett is credited with defining Venice’s culinary identity with his modern Californian restaurants Gjusta and Gjelina. Now the James Beard Award-nominated chef is serving top-notch izakaya fare at his latest Venice opening, MTN.

More:
Jonathan Gold's LA Times review

Truth in fish labeling 5 MIN

The sustainable seafood market is under scrutiny following an Associated Press investigation into Sea To Table, a national seafood distributor based in New York. After reporting on slavery in the seafood trade and illegal imports from North Korea, reporter Martha Mendoza is back to examine fraudulent labeling in seafood.

Market Report: Shishito peppers 5 MIN


Time to scoop up some in-season shishito peppers from the farmers market.
Photo by Stan Lee.

This week Laura Avery heads over to the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market to learn more about the flavorful yet underrated shishito pepper with Dawn Birch of Flora Bella Farm in Three Rivers. She then heads over to Wilshire Restaurant to watch Brendan Collins prepare a dish of crispy octopus with shishito peppers, a signature appetizer.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

