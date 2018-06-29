'Repertoire,' Nancy Singleton Hachisu, and shishito peppers

Corn fritters from Jessica Battilana’s latest cookbook “Repertoire,”
are a great summertime snack. Photo courtesy of Little Brown.
Every home cook has a few cookbooks they swear by. San Francisco Chronicle writer Jessica Battilana used popular recipes from her weekly column, “Repertoire,” to create her latest cookbook by the same name. This collection of recipes is a foolproof set of simple meals, designed to help those cooking at home perfect a few dishes, and then play around with the recipes.
Jessica Battilana