ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HERE
BE
MONSTERS

HERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERSHERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERS

HBM096: Are We Still Afraid?

Here Be Monsters is almost 100 episodes old. It’s grown a lot since Jeff was a scared 22 year old learning audio editing in his basement. So as we approach the milestone, we take a look back, check in with some of our memorable guests, and take the chance to answer some listener questions while we’re at it.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Here Be Monsters is almost 100 episodes old. It’s grown a lot since Jeff was a scared 22 year old learning audio editing in his basement. So as we approach the milestone, we take a look back, check in with some of our memorable guests, and take the chance to answer some listener questions while we’re at it.

On this episode we’ll hear updates from or about:
Luke Eldridge and his sons Griff and Ira from HBM076: Griff’s Speech,
Remi Dun from HBM080: An Ocean of Halves,
Muhammad Tariq from HBM077: Snow on Date Trees, Then on Pines,
Tyler Higgins from HBM052: Call 601-2-SATAN-2,
Patti Negri from HBM054: Flaming Sword of Truth,
Erin from HBM064: A Shrinking Shadow
And Jacob Lemanski from HBM015: Jacob Visits Saturn and HBM072: Ant God.

You can call us any time at (765) 374 - 5263.

Bethany Denton and Jeff Emtman produced this episode. Nick White is our editor at KCRW.

Music: The Black Spot ||| Flowers ||| Lucky Dragons ||| Serocell

CREDITS

Host:
Jeff Emtman

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Here Be Monsters

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How to pitch KCRW
For The Curious Blog

How to pitch KCRW Have you pitched KCRW? Do you want to? We’re about to tell you some of the best ways to go about it. We recently hosted our first pitch panel, where… Read More

Apr 11, 2018

In Mexico City’s Little LA ‘it feels like a piece of the United States’
For The Curious Blog

In Mexico City’s Little LA ‘it feels like a piece of the United States’ Little L.A. doesn’t scream out at you at first. It’s located next to a large plaza, in the center of which is an historic arch commemorating the Mexican Revolution. In… Read More

Apr 10, 2018

Watch Live: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill
For The Curious Blog

Watch Live: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill April 11, 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is appearing on Capitol Hill for a second day of hearings about protecting its users’ data. The House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing… Read More

Apr 10, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed